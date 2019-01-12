Have you seen this man? Silver alert issued for missing Fort Worth man

Authorities were searching for a man in Fort Worth who went missing Friday night.
Kyle Rosene, 67, was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. at the Buc-ee’s near Interstate 35W and State Highway 114, according to the National Center For Missing and Endangered.
A Silver Alert was issued for Rosene, who police say has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance may threaten his safety.
He was seen driving a white 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL350 with Texas license plate LHF 4634. Rosene is described as a white man who is about 5-foot-8-inches and 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and work boots.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
