Driver crashes into pole, dies in far north Fort Worth, police say

By Mitch Mitchell

January 11, 2019 12:00 PM

A 35-year-old man from Newark, Texas, died after losing control of his vehicle and smashing it into a pole Thursday in far north Fort Worth, according to police.

Police sent a tactical medical unit to 12700 block of Saginaw Boulevard about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. When officers arrived they discovered a vehicle in a field adjacent to the roadway.

Medical personnel pronounced Rigoberto Segura dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. Segura was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling at high speed when he lost control of his vehicle. No other vehicles were involved.

Mitch Mitchell

Mitch Mitchell is an award-winning reporter covering courts and crime for the Star-Telegram. Additionally, Mitch’s past coverage on municipal government, healthcare and social services beats allow him to bring experience and context to the stories he writes.

