Fort Worth police arrest serial burglary suspect who shot at officers near Lake Worth

A suspected burglar is in custody after shooting at police and residents in a north Fort Worth neighborhood Friday.

Officers responded to a shots fired in the area call about 1:15 a.m. in the 7400 block of Love Circle when a burglary suspect started shooting at police.

Officers were responding to an earlier call about a suspect was attempting to break into houses when the other call about shots being fired alerted police to the suspect, according to a police statement.

Police officers had located the burglary suspect in a vacant house when he ran outside and began shooting at police before running into the woods. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and SWAT units responded with an armored vehicle and assisted in placing the suspect in custody.

Investigators said they believe the suspect burglarized four houses and several vehicles, in addition to stealing several firearms and cash.

During this incident officers did not return fire nor was anyone injured.