Man checking vehicle for damage in earlier Fort Worth wreck was hit again and injured

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two passengers were treated at the scene of a collision on Interstate 20 near the Oak Grove Road exit Friday.

Witnesses told first responders that a man was outside checking the vehicle for damage from an earlier collision when he was struck by another vehicle, according to authorities.

The collision occurred about 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of westbound Interstate 20, Fort Worth police call logs showed.





Two other occupants in the vehicle that was struck were treated at the scene and released, according to medical personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.