You can give a shelter dog a night of love, cuddles and fun. Here’s how

Grab your blankets, stock up on some kibbles and bits and definitely make sure to get a squeaky toy or two — it’s sleepover time.

On Jan. 18, the Fort Worth Animal Care & Control encourages residents to take home one of the shelter’s dogs for one night of cuddles, warmth and love. The dog can be returned to the shelter the next day.

“Studies have shown even one night away from the shelter decreases stress in dogs and increases their adoptability,” said Jessica Brown, Fort Worth Animal Care & Control superintendent. “Even when dogs are returned after one night, valuable information about that dog is gained that will help us match up the dog with an adoptive family.”

The slumber party will also allow residents interested in fostering or owning dogs to experience what ownership and fostering is like.

Slumber party pets can be picked up from the main shelter, 4900 Martin St., between noon and 6 p.m. Jan. 18. The shelter will supply foster parents with a leash, collar, bag of food and overnight “report card” to help gain more information about the pet.

All animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines.

The program is part of the shelter’s Cowtown Crashpads foster program.

“Cowtown Crashpads normally helps pets that land at the shelter and can be sick or have other issues, where being in a foster home will provide that pet the care and attention they need until they can be adopted,” the shelter said in a news release.