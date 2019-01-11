As Northside prepares for revitalization, groups aim to inform area residents

The $3 million revitalization project coming to the Northside in Fort Worth has some current residents concerned about the fate of the neighborhood and how it will affect the elderly and Spanish-speaking neighbors.

That’s why on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m. grassroots groups El Voto es Latino and Comunidad 27 will co-host “Cafe con Pan” in Arneson Park to make sure residents know what to expect from the upcoming changes, which include sidewalk, street light repairs and more.

Tristeza Ordex-Ramirez, a founding member of El Voto es Latino, said while canvassing on Thursday in the neighborhood, many residents said they had no idea that the city was voting on this package or what it even was. The groups invited experts to give residents a breakdown of what the project would mean for their individual homes.

“Not enough effort has been made to inform the community of how this could affect them negatively,” Ordex-Ramirez said.

Comunidad 27 is a neighborhood improvement and beautification group that focuses on projects to make the Northside a better place to live. El Voto es Latino is an organization that works with political candidates to connect them with eligible Latino voters.

The Northside is home to more than 16,700 residents and the population is 93 percent Latino. The crime rate is higher than the city average but lower than neighborhoods like Stop Six and Ash Crescent, which previously benefited from neighborhood revitalization projects.

Councilman Carlos Flores, who lives in the Northside, told the Star-Telegram in December that the goal in his neighborhood is “to uplift the whole community.”

The area currently benefits from a Neighborhood Empowerment Zone, which waives fees and allows owners to apply for tax breaks for home improvements.

In the 1400 block of Lee Avenue, five new homes are under construction through a city partnership designed to encourage home ownership.

Cafe con Pan

When: Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Where: Arneson Park, 1311 Homan Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164