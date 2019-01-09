Fort Worth

Aubrey train derailment narrowly misses damaging house near railroad tracks

By Mitch Mitchell

January 09, 2019 12:08 PM

A train derailment in Aubrey Wednesday shown in a photograph on the twitter feed of Capt. William Townsend, Aubrey police, barely misses damaging a house
A train derailed and barely missed damaging a house in Aubrey after several rail cars overturned.

The derailment occurred about 9:30 a.m. near Pecan and Main streets, said Capt. Orlando Hinojosa of the Denton County Sheriff’s Department.

The only open and clear crossing at this time is on Elm street, Hinojosa said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the derailment is being investigated, Hinojosa said.

Workers are now trying to clear and repair the tracks, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. Nothing hazardous was reported spilled, reports said.

The northbound locomotive and six cars derailed but remained upright on the tracks. Seven other rail cars overturned, according to WFAA.



Multiple derailed train cars down power lines and close North Main Street

By

Mitch Mitchell

Mitch Mitchell is an award-winning reporter covering courts and crime for the Star-Telegram.

