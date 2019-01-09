Aubrey train derailment narrowly misses damaging house near railroad tracks

A train derailed and barely missed damaging a house in Aubrey after several rail cars overturned.

The derailment occurred about 9:30 a.m. near Pecan and Main streets, said Capt. Orlando Hinojosa of the Denton County Sheriff’s Department.

The only open and clear crossing at this time is on Elm street, Hinojosa said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the derailment is being investigated, Hinojosa said.

Workers are now trying to clear and repair the tracks, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. Nothing hazardous was reported spilled, reports said.

The northbound locomotive and six cars derailed but remained upright on the tracks. Seven other rail cars overturned, according to WFAA.

#Breaking Close up shot of train off the tracks in #AubreyTX. @UnionPacific engine at a stand still. Crews on scene clearing lot for “heavy equipment”. No injuries. #wfaa pic.twitter.com/XCSAZLsNOw — Sebastian Robertson (@wfaasebastian) January 9, 2019