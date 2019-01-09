There’s a super blood moon total lunar eclipse in our immediate future

Gather the kids and get out the telescope. There’s a potentially dazzling total lunar eclipse in our immediate future.

It’ll happen beginning at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 20. Also called a Blood Moon, the moon will turn completely red as the Earth moves between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow over it. And because it will be a supermoon due to its closeness to the Earth, it will appear bigger and brighter.

The event will end a little more than an hour later at 11:43 p.m. The maximum eclipse, when the moon is closest to the center of the Earth’s shadow, will be at 11:12 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

If the skies are clear, we’ll be able to have a good view.

Here’s a cool animation showing what the upcoming eclipse will look like in Fort Worth.

Total lunar eclipses happen only when the sun, Earth and moon are in alignment and there is a full moon, according to NASA.

Here are tips from Space.com on observing the eclipse and taking photos of it through a telescope.

For more on why the moon turns red, check out NASA’s MrEclipse.com.