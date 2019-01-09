Fort Worth

There's a super blood moon total lunar eclipse in our immediate future

By Tom Uhler

January 09, 2019

The change in its shadow is based on where the moon is in its orbit. We call this cycle the phases of the moon, and it occurs roughly once a month. At least twice a year, the moon passes through the shadow cast by the Earth.
FORT WORTH

Gather the kids and get out the telescope. There’s a potentially dazzling total lunar eclipse in our immediate future.

It’ll happen beginning at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 20. Also called a Blood Moon, the moon will turn completely red as the Earth moves between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow over it. And because it will be a supermoon due to its closeness to the Earth, it will appear bigger and brighter.

The event will end a little more than an hour later at 11:43 p.m. The maximum eclipse, when the moon is closest to the center of the Earth’s shadow, will be at 11:12 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

If the skies are clear, we’ll be able to have a good view.

Here’s a cool animation showing what the upcoming eclipse will look like in Fort Worth.

Total lunar eclipses happen only when the sun, Earth and moon are in alignment and there is a full moon, according to NASA.

Here are tips from Space.com on observing the eclipse and taking photos of it through a telescope.

For more on why the moon turns red, check out NASA’s MrEclipse.com.

Tom Uhler

Tom Uhler

