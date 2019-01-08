Fort Worth

There’s a nasty bug going around and it ain’t the flu. Find out what the symptoms are

By Bill Hanna

January 08, 2019 02:26 PM

GRAPEVINE

If you’re feeling miserable, it could be the flu.

Then again, it could be this nasty, upper respiratory illness that’s been circulating for the last month or so.

Dr. Ashley Fagan of Texas Health Family Care in Grapevine knows firsthand — she’s already caught the bacterial infection.

“It started with a sore throat and within 48 hours, it was a pretty significant bronchitis,” Fagan said. “It was so bad I had to miss three days of work because I couldn’t talk.”

Currently, more of the children coming into the Grapevine clinic have the flu but most of the adults have the upper respiratory bug, Fagan said.

Unlike the flu, this upper respiratory illness doesn’t bring on a high fever or muscle aches but it does make you feel pretty awful.

The sore throat can make a person feel like they’re swallowing glass and it can bring on a very bad cough and plenty of chest tightness.

“I think the key is getting on antibiotics quick enough,” Fagan said. “Most people will feel bad for about a week but it probably won’t clear up on its own without an antibiotic. And the longer you wait to see a doctor, the longer it will take to clear up.”

The potent mountain cedar pollen that’s currently circulating can also make people more susceptible to catching this bug or the flu.

“Your body has been trying to fight off allergies and then you’re exposed to a virus or bacterial infection and your body has nothing left to fight it off with,” Fagan said.

Bill Hanna

Bill Hanna is an award-winning reporter who has covered just about every beat at the Star-Telegram. He currently covers Arlington but also writes about a variety of subjects including weather, wildlife, traffic and health.

