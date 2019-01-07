Man suffers broken leg in drive-by shooting on East Berry Street

Police are looking for suspects in a drive-by shooting Sunday that resulted in a man going to the hospital.

Officers say they believe the shots that wounded a man in the leg and broke his femur came from a vehicle that was traveling in the 5400 block of East Berry Street about 8:15 p.m. The victim was hit in a strip shopping center.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. No other injuries were reported, however, police said other people were standing in the vicinity of a MetroPCS store when the shots were fired.

