Man suffers broken leg in drive-by shooting on East Berry Street

By Mitch Mitchell

January 07, 2019 01:42 PM

A man suffered a leg wound during a drive-by shooting on East Berry Street Sunday
Police are looking for suspects in a drive-by shooting Sunday that resulted in a man going to the hospital.

Officers say they believe the shots that wounded a man in the leg and broke his femur came from a vehicle that was traveling in the 5400 block of East Berry Street about 8:15 p.m. The victim was hit in a strip shopping center.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. No other injuries were reported, however, police said other people were standing in the vicinity of a MetroPCS store when the shots were fired.

Mitch Mitchell

Mitch Mitchell is an award-winning reporter covering courts and crime for the Star-Telegram. Additionally, Mitch’s past coverage on municipal government, healthcare and social services beats allow him to bring experience and context to the stories he writes.

