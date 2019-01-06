Girl killed, grandmother critically injured after vehicle crashed into tree, police say

A 12-year-old girl was killed and a grandmother was in critical condition Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a tree on E. Lancaster Avenue, police said.
The name of the girl had not been released by authorities pending notification of relatives.
The grandmother remained in critical condition Sunday at a local hospital.
The accident was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. Lancaster Ave.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The grandmother was driving a vehicle that for unknown reasons left the roadway and hit a tree, police said. Three other juveniles in the vehicle were injured, but they did not suffer life threatening injuries, police said.
Police did not release any other details on the crash.
Comments