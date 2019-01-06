Fort Worth

Girl killed, grandmother critically injured after vehicle crashed into tree, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 06, 2019

A 12-year-old girl was killed in a Sunday morning Fort Worth traffic wreck on E. Lancaster Avenue, police said.
A 12-year-old girl was killed and a grandmother was in critical condition Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a tree on E. Lancaster Avenue, police said.

The name of the girl had not been released by authorities pending notification of relatives.

The grandmother remained in critical condition Sunday at a local hospital.

The accident was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. Lancaster Ave.

The grandmother was driving a vehicle that for unknown reasons left the roadway and hit a tree, police said. Three other juveniles in the vehicle were injured, but they did not suffer life threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release any other details on the crash.

