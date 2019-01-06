Four people cut, injured during altercation at Fort Worth sports bar, police say

Three employees and a bystander were cut early Sunday during an altercation at a sports bar, police said.

A suspect was arrested, but police did not release any information on him.

Police responded to a cutting call shortly before 2 a.m. at the Upper 90, 961 W. Magnolia Ave.

A suspect is accused of pulling out a knife during an argument with an employee at the sports bar. Police did not comment on what started the argument.

Three employees and a bystander were injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release any other details.