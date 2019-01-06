Airlines locates missing GoPro with North Texas doctor’s final images on hiking trip

A missing GoPro that contained images of a North Texas pediatrician several minutes before she was killed on hiking trip on Dec. 27 has been found.

Dr. Laila Jiwani was killed by a falling tree while hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park with her husband and three sons. Her 6-year-old son suffered a broken leg in the accident. High winds caused the tree to fall.

The GoPro had the final images of the pediatrician as she and her family stood in front a sign of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.





The GoPro was left on an American Airlines flight on Dec. 29.

Aysha Moosa, the cousin of Jiwani’s husband Taufiq, asked for help on a Facebook post finding the GoPro, according to news reports. She even offered a cash reward.

.@AmericanAir UPDATE: We just got the @GoPro thanks to Ms. Rebecca Burt of American Airlines who flew from Midland to DFW to hand deliver it to us. God bless you and your team! pic.twitter.com/4rcl9VC0mi — Aysha Moosa (@AMoosa925) January 6, 2019

American Airlines answered her tweets and later located the GoPro Saturday in Midland.

Airlines officials said the GoPro was reunited with the family Saturday night at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

“We want to thank the American team who worked tirelessly to locat the GoPro,” according to a statement released by American Airlines on Sunday. “We know how important the footage is to the family, and our hearts are with them during this difficult time.”

Jiwani’s funeral was last week in Dallas.

She had been a doctor with Cook Children’s since 2007.

Jiwani had worked at Cook Children’s Pediatrics Lewisville/Castle Hills and at Cook Children’s Neighborhood Clinic/Northside in Fort Worth.