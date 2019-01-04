Two killed in wrong way head-on collision on I-30W in Fort Worth

Two people died in a wrong way collision in the 9600 block of Interstate 30 early Friday morning.
Traffic was blocked on the freeway for hours as police investigated the accident.
Police say a woman was spotted driving in the wrong direction westbound on Interstate 30 West near downtown by motorists and by a Fort Worth K-9 unit at about 3:25 a.m.
Police units reportedly caught up with the woman and spike strips were deployed in an attempt to try and slow her down, but her vehicle struck another vehicle head-on at about 3:35 a.m.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Witnesses told police a second vehicle, which was traveling in the right direction on Interstate 30, may not have had its headlights on, but police are still investigating.
Authorities are asking eastbound drivers especially to avoid the area early this morning and seek alternate routes.
Comments