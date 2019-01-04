Video of postal worker tossing packages into puddle in Fort Worth prompts outrage

A video of a postal worker throwing packages into a puddle prompted outrage on social media Wednesday and Thursday.
Caitlin McGlaun, who lives in Fort Worth, posted the footage on her Facebook on Wednesday. In the post, she said she was inside on the cold and rainy day when she heard something.
“I heard loud noises coming from outside and this is what I see. Happy New Year from the postal service!” she wrote.
In the video McGlaun posted, a man, who is standing in the back of an open mail truck, is tossing boxes into a puddle behind him.
In the post, McGlaun said she offered to help the man but he “laughed at me and called me a little girl.”
“So if you receive any packages in Fort Worth that are wet, damaged, or ruined from amazon, you can thank this guy!” she wrote.
As of Thursday night, the post garnered about 500 comments and 400 shares.
“Wow talk about someone who doesn’t give a darn about his job or the people that he serves! I would definitely fire him after seeing this,” one person wrote.
“I am also a mail carrier. Sorry to anyone that received these packages and who lives in this area. Embarrassing. Some of us take pride in our work,” another person commented.
The United States Postal office in Fort Worth was not immediately able to be reached for comment Thursday night.
