Fort Worth 18-year-old, Burleson man killed in icy crash in Oklahoma

A Fort Worth teenager and a Burleson man were killed in a car wreck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning, police said.

Erica Womack, 18, and Daniel Ellison, 24, were killed when the sedan they were traveling in slid on a patch of ice, crashed into a cable barrier and was hit by a semi, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Womack and Ellison reportedly were passengers in a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant when, at about 1:10 a.m., the sedan slid on ice on an overpass on Interstate 35 in Murray County, about 40 miles north of the Texas border.

Two other passengers in the sedan, Bryan Gusman, 20, and Charles Sulton, 21, both from Fort Worth, were seriously injured in the wreck, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Galant, Zacchaeus Hodges, 24, of Irving, was not hurt in the crash, according to DPS.

The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Jimmie Roach, is also from Fort Worth and was not injured, the Oklahoma DPS said.

The cause of the wreck was still under investigation, but the accident report noted the roadway was wet.

In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it had worked three fatal wreck, including the one in which Womack and Ellison died, due to the weather.