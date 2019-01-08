Man accused in fatal shooting of stranger at Fort Worth gas station on New Year’s Day

A 29-year-old man faces a murder charge on accusations that he fatally shot a stranger at a west Fort Worth gas station on New Year’s Day.

Brandon Clayton Yocum is accused of fatally shooting Axel Rosado, 46, in the parking lot of a Shell gas station in the 3300 block of Cherry Lane.

Yocum was arrested Friday on a murder warrant. He remained in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday with bail set at $200,000.

The shooting marked the city’s first homicide of the year.

Fort Worth police recorded 59 homicides in 2018, down from 70 homicides the previous year, according to homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit written by homicide Detective C.L. Brashear, surveillance video showed Yocum and a second man arrive at the gas station in a white sport utility vehicle about 2:50 a.m. and park next to the Rosado’s Nissan.

The two men entered the gas station, then returned and got back inside their SUV.

But before leaving, homicide detectives believe Yocum spotted Rosado sleeping in the Nissan next to him.

Yocum then got out of the passenger side of the white SUV to wake up and confront Rosado, the affidavit states.

The two men then argued outside their vehicles before Yocum pulled out a handgun and shot Rosado once in the chest, the affidavit states.

Witnesses told police Yocum then got into the passenger seat of the white SUV, firing a second shot toward Rosado as the vehicle began driving off.

After being shot, Rosado threw a glass bottle at Yocum before collapsing in the parking lot. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators have identified the driver of the white SUV but said it was unknown Tuesday whether that man would also face charges in the case.

Tarrant County court records show Yocum has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. In 2015, he was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to retaliation and assault with bodily injury.