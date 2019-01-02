Fort Worth

Man killed in Fort Worth shooting on New Year’s Eve identified

By Kaley Johnson

FORT WORTH

The man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day outside a gas station in Fort Worth was identified Wednesday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified 46-year-old Axel Rosado as the man who was shot and killed at 3315 Cherry Lane.

On Tuesday, Fort Worth police were sent to the gas station for a shooting call, according to police.

When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the shooting.

