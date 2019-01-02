Man killed in Fort Worth shooting on New Year’s Eve identified

The man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day outside a gas station in Fort Worth was identified Wednesday.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified 46-year-old Axel Rosado as the man who was shot and killed at 3315 Cherry Lane.
On Tuesday, Fort Worth police were sent to the gas station for a shooting call, according to police.
When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the shooting.
Comments