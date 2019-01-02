2 people hurt, 5 cats and several birds rescued in Fort Worth apartment fire

Two apartment residents suffered minor smoke inhalation Tuesday night after a fire raced through a complex, a fire official said.

The two residents were treated at the scene.

At least 15 people were displaced by the blaze which was reported at the Xander Apartments in the 2500 block of Ridgmar Boulevard.

Five cats and several birds were rescued from the apartments.

The fire call came in shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Six apartments had fire, smoke and water damage from the blaze, a fire official said.

The displaced residents were assisted by officials with the Red Cross.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.