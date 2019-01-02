Tarrant County under winter weather advisory as motorists could face icy roads

The operative weather words for North Texas on Wednesday are freezing rain and ice.

Forecasters have issued a winter advisory until noon Wednesday for Tarrant and Johnson counties as freezing rain is expected to fall and the light accumulations could cause a light glaze on bridges and overpasses.

The light freezing rain was expected for several more hours and motoristis should be on alert for slick conditions on bridges and overpasses.

Police are working several accidents Wednesday morning in west and north Fort Worth on icy highways where vehicles have slammed into guardrails

The winter advisory extends until Friday morning in counties to the west and north of Fort Worth,

Light rain was falling in downtown Fort Worth Wednesday morning, and street and road conditions were good. Temperature at 7 a.m. was 32 degrees at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

“Some ice on windshields have been reported in northern Tarrant County,” said meteorologist Matt Stalley at the NWS office in Fort Worth in a telephone interview.

Most of the roads and highways are reported wet and in good condition in Tarrant County, but at least 70 drivers and vehicles with the Texas Department of Transportation are out monitoring bridges and overpasses.

More than 20,000 miles in nine North Texas counties have been pretreated for the icy weather.

“The crews were out Monday and Tuesday getting ready,” said Bethany Kurtz a spokeswoman with the TxDOT office in Fort Worth in a telephone interview.

North Texans won’t get a break on Thursday because there’s a chance of rain on snow in the forecast. Temperatures will be hovering at 32 degrees.

Motorists will get a break from the ice on Friday as forecasters are calling for a few clouds, but the temperature will be in the middle 50s.