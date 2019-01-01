Woman charged with manslaughter after police say she pushed another driver into pillar

A man was killed when a woman rammed into his car, pushing it into a concrete pillar on Tuesday morning, police said.
Arlington police said they responded to a crash at 6:41 a.m. in the 4800 block of US 287 Highway exit ramp to West Interstate Highway 20.
Police said in a press release they believe both cars were on the exit ramp from northbound US 287 onto westbound I-20 when the driver of one car swerved out of the lane and hit the other car.
The second car was pushed into a concrete pillar and the driver, a man in his 40s, was killed, police said.
The driver of the first car was identified as Elizabeth Stratton, 35, from Fort Worth. She was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, the charge a person receives when they are suspected of causing a fatal car crash while driving under the influence.
Stratton was taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken to Arlington jail, police said.
The man who was killed will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once family have been notified, police said.
The Arlington Police Department is requesting if anyone witnessed the accident to contact Det. Szatkowski at 817-459-5786 with information.
