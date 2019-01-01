Baby girl, twins among first babies born in the new year in Fort Worth

While some were out ringing in 2019 with revelry, others were welcoming the new year with the newest members of their family.
Amelia Marie Brooks appears to be the first Fort Worth baby born in the new year.
Amelia was born at 1:48 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Her parents are Rebecca Brooks and Charles Brooks, all from Fort Worth, a spokeswoman with Texas Health Resources said.
Shortly after, a set of twins made their appearance early New Year’s day.
The twins were born at 2:27 a.m. in Fort Worth. A girl, Kashlynn, and a boy, Carson, were born at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center. Their mother is Kamrie McKinney, spokesperson Susan Hall said.
At 3:19 a.m., Angel Katina T. Brown was born at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Across all of Texas Health Resources hospitals, the first baby born was Olivia Rose Thomas, born at 12:31 a.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Wiley said.
First babies are identified by the Star-Telegram through an informal survey of several area hospitals.
The arrival of first babies are highly anticipated at hospital labor and delivery departments every New Year’s Day. The countdown to the first birth of a New Year starts as midnight strikes.
Some babies have been born just minutes after midnight. New parents and babies are often welcomed with gift baskets.
