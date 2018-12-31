Reports: Man hit by car and killed after coming out of bar in Azle

A man was struck and killed by a car on FM 730 in Azle after coming out of a bar about 10 p.m., according to reports.
The man was hit in the middle of the street near Sandy Beach Road and died at the scene, KRLD radio reported.
The man had just come out of a bar after a confrontation, KRLD reported.
The driver of the silver sedan involved in the fatality stopped afterward and is cooperating with police, NBC5 reported.
