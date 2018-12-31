Gunman opens fire on man in store parking lot in Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot Monday morning in a store parking lot in east Fort Worth by a suspect who ran away from the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store in the 4900 block of East Rosedale Street.

A gunman walked up to the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, and opened fire, police reported.

Patrol officers were on the scene searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.