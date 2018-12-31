Snow after New Year’s? More like freezing rain

This winter’s first snow in DFW may come Wednesday but North Texas drivers should be more cautious of freezing rain.

New Year’s Day should be dry ahead of the cold front that’s moving in.

A “pretty good punch” of northern cold air will push into the Metroplex Tuesday evening and bring rain and later freezing rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers. There is a slight chance for snow flurries, she said, depending on how long the cold front sticks around.

Rain is likely to start Tuesday evening in Fort Worth and turn to a wintry mix by sunrise Wednesday. There’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation throughout Wednesday with temperatures in the low- to mid-30s.

Ground temperatures likely won’t be cold enough for ice to accumulate significantly. Farther west, around Stephenville and toward the Panhandle, ice and snow may build up, creating a travel hazard, Sellers said.

“There should be minimal trouble here in DFW,” she said. “That is subject to change, so we’re keeping an eye on those surface temperatures.”

Midweek Winter Weather: There is a chance for a mix of winter precipitation across the region late Tuesday through early Thursday. The coldest air will be in our western counties, where the better chances for ice accumulations on roads or bridges will occur. #txwx #dfwwx #abilene pic.twitter.com/5xxUumjEQD — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 31, 2018

With an expected high near 50 on Thursday, any ice that does stick should melt quickly, she said. Thursday and Friday will bring mostly sunny skies.

Ahead of the punch of winter weather, New Year’s Day should stay dry and cool.

Monday should reach the mid-60s with increasing clouds. New Year’s Day temperatures will hover in the high-30s with little chance for rain before the evening blast of cold air.

Heavy rain blanketed Fort Worth on Sunday night.