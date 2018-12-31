Search underway for gunman who shot a man outside his home in Fort Worth

A search is underway for a gunman who opened fire on a man and critically wounded him early Monday outside his home after briefly speaking with him, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Flint Street in south Fort Worth.

Police reported the victim and his wife had just returned home after an outing. The wife entered the home, but her husband remained outside.

His wife told police she heard her husband speaking with someone, then she heard one shot fired. She found her husband shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled, police said.

The motive in the shooting had not been determined by police as of late Monday morning.