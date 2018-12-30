Fort Worth

One person killed in traffic wreck on Fort Worth freeway

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

December 30, 2018 12:37 PM

One person was killed Sunday morning in a traffic crash on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth, authorities said.
FORT WORTH

One person was killed Sunday morning in a traffic crash on Chisholm Trail Parkway, according to police and a MedStar official.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck which occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on northbound Chisholm Trail Parkway near Overton Ridge Boulevard.

The victim was in a car that crashed into a barrier, according to a preliminary police report. Police did not release any other details such as what caused the fatal wreck.

Police and the Grapevine Fire Department were working on a 12-vehicle accident, the fire department said.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

