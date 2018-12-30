More record-breaking rain in forecast for North Texas, but New Year’s Eve should be dry

North Texans will get more record-breaking rain on Sunday, but revelers will have a dry and cold New Year’s Eve.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies in North Texas with temperatures at about 40 degrees on Sunday and there’s a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 90 percent on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

“Tarrant County could see an inch of rain,” said meteorologist Monique Sellers at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Sunday in a telephone interview. “Areas east of here could see one to two inches of rain.”

That rainfall will only add to the record-breaking year. As of Sunday morning, the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport had recorded 55.51 inches of rain for the year, the second highest total. The record is 62.61 inches of rain in 2015, according to NWS records.

The final day of the year will be cool and dry across North & Central Texas. Temps will warm into the 50s before a cold front arrives Monday evening ushering in colder and breezy conditions. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and 30s after midnight. #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/q3Peh0XCLR — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 30, 2018

Forecasters are not expecting eight inches of rain the last few days of 2018 in North Texas.

And the rain abruptly ends early Monday.

So North Texans should have a sunny day on New Year’s Eve with temperatures in the lower 60s during the day. It will get colder at night with north winds arriving in North Texas. Wind chills could be in the lower 30s to upper 20s on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the first day of 2019, forecasters say North Texans should have a partly sunny day with temperatures around 40 degrees.

A complex story system will move across North Texas, bringing with it a slight chance of sleet or freezing rain and more cold temperatures on Wednesday. The high for the day will be only 35 on Wednesday.

A mid-week system will bring a chance of rain and the possibility of a wintry mix to North and Central Texas. Accumulations should remain fairly light, but still may produce slick spots on bridges & overpasses. Be sure to check back for updates! #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/GloyZjnn0F — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 30, 2018

Forecasters say there is significant uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm on Wednesday, and it was too early to pinpoint exact amounts, locations or potential impacts for winter precipitation.

But there’s no rain or sleet chances in North Texas for Thursday, Friday or Saturday.