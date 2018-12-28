Oil executive accused of sexually abusing child removed from church ministry last month

A Fort Worth oil executive was removed from his volunteer ministry role at Christ Chapel Bible Church last month after allegations arose that he had sexually abused a girl, an official with the church said Friday.

Charles “Chuck” W. Seely Jr., vice president of the Seely Oil Company, surrendered Wednesday on warrants accusing him of sexually assaulting a teen over several years, beginning when she was 15. Seely, 49, is free on bond.

According to arrest warrants affidavits, Seely admitted to relatives and to employees of his father’s oil company that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim, who is now an adult.

Bill Egner, executive pastor of Christ Chapel Bible Church, said Friday in an email to the Star-Telegram that the church became aware of the allegations against Seely in November after the “abuse survivor” made an outcry about the sexual abuse to an adult.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“This information was communicated to a Christ Chapel staff member at that time,” Egner wrote.

Egner wrote “while we are shocked and grieved by this circumstance, WE BELIEVE HER, and commend her for courageously coming forward with this information.”

He stated Seely was immediately removed from all volunteer ministry roles the same day that the allegations came to light.

“The allegations related to one child, and the inappropriate behavior alleged by the victim and confessed by the perpetrator occurred outside the walls of our church,” Egner wrote. “Given these allegations, and in accord with our child protection policies, the perpetrator will NEVER be allowed to serve in any Christ Chapel child-serving ministry in the future.”

Egner said the church has fully cooperated with the police investigation.

Egner did not immediately respond to questions regarding Seely’s specific role in the volunteer ministry and for how long he had served before being removed last month.

Founded in 1980, Christ Chapel is a non-denominational elder-led Bible church in Fort Worth and Willow Park, according to the church’s website.