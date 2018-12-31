Avoid a $35 parking ticket this New Year’s Eve

Since parking meters popped up in West 7th in August, about 250 people have received meter citations in the popular bar district.

At $35 per ticket, that’s enough to cover a dinner or a few drinks with friends this New Year’s Eve. Starting Jan. 1 expired meter citations will increase to $40.

If you don’t want to be left with an extra bill at the end of the night, there are a couple ways to avoid tickets.

One is to simply arrive after 10 p.m. Meters are free after 10 p.m. in the district and parking will be free all day New Year’s Day.

When meters are active, the fees at the ones on West 7th are varied based on demand.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. it cost $1 per hour and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. it costs $2.50 per hour. Rates can be adjusted by 25 cents depending on demand, which means if you show up before 10 p.m. during peak parking, you could pay as much as $4.50 per hour.

Free parking is still available in the Crockett Row garages, with validation from one of that development’s shops and restaurants. But be careful — those who visit other West 7th bars may be towed. Last year five to 15 cars were towed from the garages each Saturday night. The garages have room for about 1,500 cars but more than 4,000 come and go on the weekend.





Surface lots, like the one at the Fort Worth school district’s Farrington Field, at the corner of University Drive and Lancaster Avenue, are also available. Fees may apply in some lots.

The city installed parking meters in the booming district in late August.

Since enforcement began Aug. 31, 244 people were cited through November for meter violation on West 7th and another 1,864 received warnings as the city focuses on education, said Fort Worth Municipal Court Clerk William Rumuly.

The majority of those citations and warnings were for failing to display meter receipt, hangtag or permit.

If you’re using a parking meter, make sure the receipt is clearly visible from the outside. When parallel parking, the receipt must be in the curb-side window with information facing out. Motorcyclist should display the receipt on the headlamp with information facing forward. When a meter expires, drivers must move their cars.

The city’s free FW PARK app for Apple and Android also works with West 7th meters.

Meter payment can be made as soon as the app is installed. Enforcement officers will be able to see payment was made with FW PARK, so don’t worry when the meter doesn’t change. Users may also choose to receive alerts and reminders 15 minutes before their parking session expires.