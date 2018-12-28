Fort Worth

Fort Worth man arrested in connection with the death of a 2-month-old infant

FORT WORTH

An arrest has been made in the case of a 2-month-old boy whose death was ruled a homicide.

The child, Christian Welborn, died Dec. 21 from head injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Joseph Matthew Welborn, 26, of Fort Worth, was in Tarrant County jail Friday. Bond had not been set. Welborn, who is the child’s father, faces a capital murder charge, according to jail records.

The child was found at a residence in the 5200 block of Azle Avenue in Sansom Park. The child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead about 6:10 p.m., a news release from the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said.

Sansom Park police summoned the crime scene unit with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department to help process the scene, said David McClelland, chief of staff with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.

Tarrant County detectives took over the investigation because of their access to more resources, McClelland said.

Marissa Gonzales, a CPS spokeswoman, said Friday that three siblings — boys ages seven, six and two — were removed from the home and placed in foster care on Dec. 22.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn called a press conference scheduled for Friday to provide details concerning the arrest.

A candlelight vigil was held to celebrate the life of Ashton Reyn, a 16-month-old toddler who died violently on Sunday. Reyn’s father is accused in the capital murder of his son.

By

