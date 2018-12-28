Fort Worth

Officials recover the body of a man who fell into the Trinity River while fishing

By Mitch Mitchell

December 28, 2018

The body of a fisherman who fell from an overturned boat was recovered from the West Fork of the Trinity River Thursday
FORT WORTH

The body of man who authorities say fell into the Trinity River while fishing Thursday was recovered by authorities after a search that lasted for hours.

Juan Castro, 55, of Fort Worth, was fishing with another man south of the dam at Eagle Mountain Lake when the boat they were in capsized, according to officials with the Tarrant Regional Water District.

One of the men made it to shore but witnesses told first responders they saw the other man struggling to swim, an official with the Tarrant Regional Water District said.

Officials were alerted about 1:30 p.m. and began searching the river.

Castro was pulled from the west fork of the Trinity River and pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the incident appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.

Fire Dept. Spokesman Kyle Falkner says a family member went in after his fishing companion.

Mitch Mitchell

Mitch Mitchell is an award-winning reporter covering courts and crime for the Star-Telegram. Additionally, Mitch’s past coverage on municipal government, healthcare and social services beats allow him to bring experience and context to the stories he writes.

