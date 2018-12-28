Officials recover the body of a man who fell into the Trinity River while fishing

The body of man who authorities say fell into the Trinity River while fishing Thursday was recovered by authorities after a search that lasted for hours.

Juan Castro, 55, of Fort Worth, was fishing with another man south of the dam at Eagle Mountain Lake when the boat they were in capsized, according to officials with the Tarrant Regional Water District.

One of the men made it to shore but witnesses told first responders they saw the other man struggling to swim, an official with the Tarrant Regional Water District said.

Officials were alerted about 1:30 p.m. and began searching the river.

Castro was pulled from the west fork of the Trinity River and pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the incident appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.