Why North Texas travelers hammered by weather delays may not be out of the woods yet

A storm ravaging the northern United States and the remnants of the storm that passed through North Texas on Wednesday could have unwelcome impacts on travelers still trying to complete their Christmas journeys.

Thunderstorms featuring lightning that dropped nearly three inches of rain on Dallas-Fort Worth Airport Wednesday and Thursday interrupted plans for hundreds of travelers visiting and passing through North Texas this week.

That storm has moved into the Mississippi River Valley and is expected to impact the northeastern states for the next two days, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In addition, a post Christmas winter storm is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas of the Dakotas and Minnesota and pelt the Great Lakes region with snow in the next two days.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

What could happen is that travelers trying to get to other places around the country could be enduring some extended stays in North Texas, where rain is expected, but not weather that shuts down air or road traffic.

“It depends on where you’re going,” said NWS meteorologist Daniel Huckaby. “Right now it’s pretty clear through the southern and central plains. But there are many areas of the country that will be affected by weather currently or over the next couple of days.”

For those holiday travelers who ran into Wednesday’s thunderstorm while trying to get out of North Texas, any additional delays will not be good news.





Denise Knight, who arrived Wednesday at DFW Airport from Virginia, said she was still at the airport at 1:20 p.m. Thursday awaiting an outbound flight to Los Angeles.

“I was supposed to leave at 5 p.m. (Wednesday),” Knight said in a telephone interview.

Knight said she boarded a flight and waited on the tarmac for three-and-a-half hours before the flight was canceled. Knight said she was told by airline officials that the pilot had to be pulled from the flight because he exceeded federal duty time regulations. The airline had no one on call who could relieve him, Knight said.

“Our Christmas vacation is ruined,” she said. “By the time we get where we’re going, it’ll be time for us to come back. Now we’ve got hotel rooms, no luggage, no clean clothes and no guaranteed flights until Saturday.”

Stuck in DFW airport... American Airlines shut down for electrical thunder storm... totally understand, but American Airlines really sucks in obtaining a replacement for their 1st capt. who timed out due to delay, REALLY!!! now 200+ are now stranded waiting to get to LA — Dknight511 (@Dknight5111) December 27, 2018

Wednesday was a high volume day for DFW Airport, with projections of more than 204,000 people passing through its gates, according to Cynthia Vega, airport spokeswoman.





About the same amount of visitors are expected at the airport Friday, and Saturday’s projections predict that more than 196,000 people will visit the airport, Vega said.

“This does not take into account those not flying or expected to fly due to the changes in flight schedules affected by the weather in the last 24 hours,” Vega said.

Vega suggested that passengers allow extra time if they are planning to travel and verify flight arrangements before arriving at the airport.

"The most frustrating time of the year": Some travelers we spoke with have been stranded @DFWAirport for more than a day https://t.co/LuXLirdSTv pic.twitter.com/eTxUDlxTGZ — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) December 27, 2018

At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the airline tracking system Flightaware projected average flight delays of 29 minutes at Love Field and 39 minutes at DFW Airport. Flightaware also reported a total of 177 flight cancellations and 339 flight delays Thursday at DFW.





The airlines tried to accommodate passengers Thursday in anticipation of more busy travel days ahead, said DFW Airport spokeswoman Kim Whitaker.





Travelers coming into or leaving North Texas or Houston airports could be faced with thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast that may have travel impacts, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gusty winds and rain forecast for the Chicago area and high holiday volume along the east coast and for the Ski Country airports could also have travel impacts, FAA forecasters predicted.