Fort Worth

Shelter in place order lifted for north Fort Worth residents near scrap yard fire

By Mitch Mitchell

December 27, 2018 09:41 AM

Fort Worth firefighters battle blaze at scrap yard

Fort Worth firefighters work a fire at American Shredder scrap yard in the 3800 block of Commerce Street. The fire may have been started by a lightning strike although that is still undetermined, a fire official said.
By
Up Next
Fort Worth firefighters work a fire at American Shredder scrap yard in the 3800 block of Commerce Street. The fire may have been started by a lightning strike although that is still undetermined, a fire official said.
By
FORT WORTH

Firefighters monitored air quality throughout the night while fighting a large commercial scrap yard fire at NE 38th and Commerce streets.

As a precaution residents in the area were told to stay inside with the doors and windows shut until further notice due to the large amount of black smoke. The advisory affected residents between Blue Mound Road and Old Decatur Road from Northwest 35th Street to East McLeroy Boulevard.

The shelter in place order was lifted this morning. Firefighters said they detected no health or safety concerns regarding air quality.

Firefighters continued to monitor the fire early Thursday.

The multi-alarm fire at the American Shredder plant might have been started by a lightning strike but that is still being investigated, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and when they arrived discovered that a large pile of recycled material was on fire at the plant. Crews remained at the site overnight watching for hot spots and monitoring the air.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

weather

fort-worth

Mitch Mitchell

Mitch Mitchell is an award-winning reporter covering courts and crime for the Star-Telegram. Additionally, Mitch’s past coverage on municipal government, healthcare and social services beats allow him to bring experience and context to the stories he writes.

  Comments  