Fort Worth

City asks residents north of downtown Fort Worth to stay inside as scrap fire burns

By Nichole Manna

December 26, 2018 08:58 PM

Residents who live in an area north of downtown have been asked to shelter inside their homes as the Fort Worth Fire Department battles a large fire outside of 38th Street and North Main.

The fire has engulfed a large scrap pile in that area. Two ladder trucks are being used to put water on the flames from above, the department said on Twitter.

Residents who live between Blue Mound Road and Old Decatur Road from Northwest 35th Street and East McLeroy Boulevard have been asked to stay inside their homes due to a large amount of black smoke.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire hasn’t been released. Severe storms that produced lightning had moved through Fort Worth at the time the fire was reported.

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

