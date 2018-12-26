City asks residents north of downtown Fort Worth to stay inside as scrap fire burns

Residents who live in an area north of downtown have been asked to shelter inside their homes as the Fort Worth Fire Department battles a large fire outside of 38th Street and North Main.

The fire has engulfed a large scrap pile in that area. Two ladder trucks are being used to put water on the flames from above, the department said on Twitter.

Residents who live between Blue Mound Road and Old Decatur Road from Northwest 35th Street and East McLeroy Boulevard have been asked to stay inside their homes due to a large amount of black smoke.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire hasn’t been released. Severe storms that produced lightning had moved through Fort Worth at the time the fire was reported.

Fort Worth Emergency Management and @FortWorthFire are issuing a "shelter in place" advisory for residents that live between Blue Mound Rd & Old Decatur Rd from NW 35th St and E. McLeroy Blvd. There is a large amount of black smoke from a scrap metal fire. (See map below) pic.twitter.com/O0JGXhpXry — Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management (@FWOEM) December 27, 2018