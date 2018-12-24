Two men die in separate single-vehicle wrecks, police say

Two men died Sunday in separate, single-vehicle freeway crashes, according to police and the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Moddie Miller, 67, was driving north in the 300 block of East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth shortly before 6 p.m. when his vehicle veered abruptly to the left, hitting the barricading wall, authorities said.
“As the vehicle hit the barricading wall it went up and over the wall and landed ... with the roof top of the vehicle hitting the ground first. The driver was killed by the impact and injuries sustained,” police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said via email.
Public records indicate Miller lived in Fort Worth.
Earlier, Matthew Harris, 29, of Crowley was driving south in the 10400 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a concrete sign pillar, Pollozani said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no witnesses to the wreck, Pollozani said.
