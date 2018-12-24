Woman trying to cross freeway dies after being struck by two vehicles, police say

An unidentified woman died early Christmas Eve after she was hit by two vehicles while trying to cross U.S. 287 in traffic, police said.
Both drivers were identified and neither was detained, police say.
The accident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of U.S. 287 near the intersection of Wilbarger Street, police said.
The Tarrant County medical examiner will work to identify her.
