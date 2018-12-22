Tarrant County authorities investigating death of baby who suffered head trauma

Detectives with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a baby’s death that was ruled a homicide.

The child, Christian Welborn, was two months old, and died Friday from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

An arrest had not been made Saturday in connection with the death, according to authorities.

Welborn was found at a residence in the 5200 block of Azle Avenue in Sansom Park. The child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead about 6:10 p.m., a news release from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office said.

Sansom Park police were called the crime scene unit with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department to help process the scene, said David McClelland, chief of staff with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.

Tarrant County detectives took over the investigation because of their access to more resources, McClelland said.