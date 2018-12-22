Fort Worth man arrested after shooting his wife’s laptop, police say

A northwest Fort Worth man has been arrested after police say he shot his wife’s laptop while she was playing loud music on it.
The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 5300 block of Kingsknowe Parkway, near Marine Creek Reservoir, police say.
Police dispatched 16 units to the scene over the course of nearly four hours, eventually arresting Gary Lykins, 44. He faces a charge of deadly conduct for discharging a firearm, according to jail records.
Lykins barricaded himself within a residence, a MedStar spokesman said.
His wife received minor injuries from the debris of her computer, police said.
