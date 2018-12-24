Thousands of schoolchildren treated to Christmas gift of kindness — and clothing

More than 12,000 needy children were helped this year through the generosity of those who donated to the Goodfellow Fund.

The charity came up a little short of its $750,000 goal but “no one is disappointed,” said Richard Greene, the fund’s executive director.

The Exchange Club gave a record $260,000 to Goodfellows, and donations from several large legacy donors that represent foundations and trust funds are expected early next year.

Also, donations that may have been mailed on Friday, Saturday or Monday are not expected to arrive until the day after Christmas.

The Goodfellows Fund accepts donations year-round and is counting on late donations to offset the expense for gift cards that have already been distributed, Greene said.

“I have every confidence that will happen,” he said.

The donations received through Christmas Day total $737,500. The money is used to provide needy schoolchildren with $50 JCPenney gift cards for clothes and shoes.

Greene said he believes the fund will reach its goal by the end of January.

“It is personally seeing the soft smile and hearing a very sincere and usually very quiet thank-you from all of the parents that continue to validate the good work the Goodfellow Fund contributes to our community,” Greene said. “Sometimes there is a tear of two. The experience really makes you reflect on how fortunate many of us are. ...

“And how very generous … from every corner and every walk of life … our donors have been in supporting the Goodfellow Fund for now over 100 years. It is appreciated.”