For a brief moment, they are not inmates, they are carolers, bringing Christmas joy

A holiday concert for pedestrians passing near the courthouse is becoming an annual Christmas event.

Friday marked the second year that hastily gathered groups of jailhouse singers have performed just prior to Christmas, officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The event and participation grew this year, said Wesley McDuffie, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office chaplain. Last year, there was an organist and a soloist, McDuffie said. This year, there was a stage and musicians from the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth performed opening songs for the inmates.

The small crowd gathered across the street from the Tarrant County Jail could not see the carolers above them.

But people smiled as they recognized the voices falling from the jail’s upper floors.





“That’s my daughter,” one mother said, beaming with pride.

There were about 40 others, men and women segregated on different floors, many burdened with the certainty that they would spend their holiday season behind bars.

But the singers said they took joy in the idea that their voices were free, even if their bodies were not.

“There’s a lot of us out here who are in jail, just not behind bars,” McDuffie said. “We just don’t see the punishment that some people go through. When you allow Jesus in your heart you can rise above it.”

Inmate and choir member, Sunetha Peoples, 30, of Beford, has three children between 9 and 11. She will not be able to be with them this holiday season, but she said the concert provided her a way to uplift her spirit by uplifting the spirits of others.

“Being incarcerated makes you feel less than,” Peoples said. “The concert lets me know that I can always do something for someone else no matter where I am. It helps me put my focus and faith in God.”

When they are singing, the inmates are not focused on their own trials, said Ruth Calzada, executive director for Fort Worth Metro, a group trying to build bridges between the police and the communities they serve.

“For this brief moment they can bring some joy to the people of Fort Worth and not think about being in jail,” she said.

Juanita James, the Tarrant County detention officer credited for organizing the concert, said she sings to find new choir members. It’s infectious, James said. People always sing along with her and their talents are revealed, James said.

“Often, the inmates feel as though they are outcasts, thrown away.” James said. “The concert gives them hope. Just like the people on the ground can’t see them, they can’t see the people on the ground. They don’t know how many people are screaming for them. ”





All of us, regardless of their station in life, are in need of redemption and all are in need of hope as we enter this season, said Bill Waybourn, Tarrant County sheriff.

“And as optimism steps in, along comes kindness and peace,” Waybourn said.