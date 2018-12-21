Man arrested in attack of 83-year-old woman in a wheelchair was out on bail

The man police say attacked an 83-year-old woman, knocking her from her wheelchair, and stole her son’s truck was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Thaddeus Lammar Clay, 22, of Fort Worth faces a charge of aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft in the Dec. 10 incident, police say.
A tip police received on social media led to Clay’s arrest, police said.
Court records show that Clay, a resident of the Cultural District who lived blocks away from his victim, was out of jail on $1,000 bond after being charged with burglary of a vehicle in September at the time of the attack.
The victim, Suzi Alummuttil, managed to crawl to her door and lock it after Clay fled in the family’s pickup truck. She called her son, Saji Alummuttil, who called police to the home in the 2900 block of West Fifth Street.
The attack was captured on home security video which police shared on Facebook and Twitter.
Saji Alummuttil said his mother suffered minor injuries to her leg during the struggle.
Suzi Alummuttil said Tuesday she’s doing all right despite what happened.
“Yes, I’m OK,” she said in a brief telephone interview with the Star-Telegram. She referred questions to her son.
The next day, her husband and Saji’s father died.
