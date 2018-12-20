This north Fort Worth hospital is expanding. What will it do for $74 million?

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance announced Thursday plans for a $74 million expansion in north Fort Worth.

The hospital will be adding three stories to the building at 10864 Texas Health Trail.

The 65,000-square-foot addition will house units for critical care, medical-surgical and women and infants’ services, along with new surgical suite and a new support services wing, according to a press release from Texas Health Resources.

“We are so blessed to serve the Alliance community,” hospital President Clint Abernathy said in the release. “We cherish our vision of partnering with you for a lifetime of health and well-being. This new patient tower will give us the capability to expanded services, provide advanced technology and build capacity to serve our growing area.”

Rooms in the unit, 28 per floor, will include interactive patient portals, digital care boards to keep patients informed and a spacious setup, the press release said.

Two levels will be built out, while the third will be a shell for future use.

Design work started in December and construction is expected to be completed at the end of 2021, Abernathy said in the release.