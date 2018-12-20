Fort Worth

Suspect drives van through front door of store in attempted theft, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

December 20, 2018 03:21 PM

Customer Sylvia "Sarge" Haskins of Fort Worth talks about the robbery of an east Fort Worth Dollar Tree on Dec. 20, 2018. A suspect drove a van through the front door of the store.
Customer Sylvia "Sarge" Haskins of Fort Worth talks about the robbery of an east Fort Worth Dollar Tree on Dec. 20, 2018. A suspect drove a van through the front door of the store.
FORT WORTH

A suspect in a van drove through the front door of a store Thursday morning to help his two accomplices who police say were shoplifting.

A woman was arrested, but the driver of the van and another woman escaped. One of the women was injured as she attempted to jump into the van as it smashed through the front door of Dollar Tree, 4217 E. Lancaster Ave., police said.

The attempted theft occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Two women walked into the store and began shoplifting items, police said. Their accomplice, a man, remained outside waiting in a van.

When the two women attempted to walk out of the store, employees detained them, police said.

The suspect in the van then drove the vehicle through the front door, smashing it.

Longtime customer Sylvia “Sarge” Haskins of Fort Worth couldn’t believe someone would rob the Dollar Tree.

“It’s shame. Why would someone want to come here and rob this store?” Haskin said Thursday afternoon. “What’s wrong with these people(suspects). Everybody is tryin to have a good life.”

The store was closed afterward and a Dollar Tree employee said Thursday afternoon that he did not know how long it would be closed. He declined to make any other comment.

