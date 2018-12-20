Fort Worth

Fort Worth man accused of threatening to kill 2 women over a cellphone

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

December 20, 2018 03:04 PM

Jesus Alejandro Catano-Magallanos of Fort Worth is accused of threatening to kill two women during an argument over a cell phone.
Jesus Alejandro Catano-Magallanos of Fort Worth is accused of threatening to kill two women during an argument over a cell phone. Photo: Fort Worth police
Jesus Alejandro Catano-Magallanos of Fort Worth is accused of threatening to kill two women during an argument over a cell phone. Photo: Fort Worth police
FORT WORTH

An argument over cellphone activity left a man facing kidnapping and assault charges Thursday, police said.

Two women were threatened with a knife at a residence near the 3700 block of East Rosedale Street on Tuesday night, but managed to seek help after their assailant let them leave to get cigarettes.

The suspect was identified as Jesus Alejandro Catano-Magallanos, 29, of Fort Worth, according to jail records. He faces three charges of aggravated kidnapping and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the J & K Food Store on East Rosedale Street about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women told police that they had gotten into an argument with the suspect over a cellphone at a nearby residence. One of the women wanted to leave, they said, but Catano-Magallanos pushed her against a wall and pulled out a pocket knife.

Catano-Magallanos is accused of threatening to kill the woman if she left the house, police said.

The other woman tried to help her friend, but Catano-Magallanos is accused of threatening to kill her as well.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

crime

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  