‘This can happen to anybody.’ Fort Worth fire inspector’s house burns down

A Fort Worth fire inspector’s house burned down on Wednesday, leaving the family displaced for the holidays.





The fire started Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The fire inspector was working on the other side of town when he heard the fire called in, Clay said.

“He was one of the first people there,” Clay said. “He heard the address and came hustling over when he realized it was his house.”

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Nobody was home when the fire started, Clay said, and nobody was hurt.

The family’s pet birds, however, died in the fire. The family of five had several parakeets, Clay said.

“The main thing is the fact that this drives home the fact this can happen to anybody,” Clay said. “No matter how rich, poor, how lucky, it can get you. Just be prepared for it.”

They do not know what caused the fire yet and, like any other fire, it is under investigation, Clay said.