Fort Worth

Homeowner shoots through front door, wounds suspected prowler, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

December 19, 2018 08:00 AM

A Fort Worth homeowner shot and critically wounded a suspected prowler early Wednesday in a residential neighborhood, police said.
A homeowner shot through his front door early Wednesday and critically wounded a suspected prowler, police said.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital and his condition was unavailable as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not identify him or the homeowner.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 a..m. in the 8500 block of Cove Meadow Lane.

The homeowner was in his garage smoking a cigarette when he used an app on his cellphone to see a man at his front door turning the doorknob, police said.

The homeowner went back into his home, grabbed a weapon and fired through the door, hitting the suspected prowler in the neck, wrist and arm, police said.

Police continued to investigate Wednesday.

