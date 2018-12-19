Man who broadcast suicidal intentions on social media dies after shooting at police

A man who police say broadcast his intention to end his life died after an altercation with officers early Wednesday morning, police said.
At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officials in Florida tipped off Fort Worth police that the man was saying he wanted to commit suicide on social media and was in Fort Worth, police spokesman Sgt. Chris Britt said.
Police located the man in his vehicle at East Berry Street and Evans Avenue in south Fort Worth and attempted to stop him and check on his welfare, Britt said. That’s when he fired at police, Britt said.
“When they made contact with him, he produced some sort of weapon and did actually fire his weapon at our officers,” he said.
There was an exchange of gunfire and then the man fled, eventually crashing at Berry and South Main Street, Britt said.
At the crash site, there was another exchange of gunfire, and the suspect died, Britt said. No officers or bystanders were injured.
The man was driving a black Toyota sedan and ran into a light pole.
It’s unknown whether the man died in the crash, was shot by police or shot himself, Britt said.
“That’s what we’re trying to determine right now,” he said. “We don’t know if that’s a result of his own action, that he took his own life. Again, I can’t stress enough, those were the threats he was making on social media, and my understanding is on social media he was displaying a weapon as well. ... And I can tell you we have found multiple weapons that were in his possession as well out here.”
Britt said the man may have had family ties to Florida. It’s unknown whether the man is from Fort Worth but the car he was driving had Florida plates.
Asked how police were able to locate the man in Fort Worth, Britt said, “I think it was a combination of a lot of things. I don’t know what means they used to find him, but they were able to find him.”
Police closed down Berry from Evans Avenue to Hemphill Street, Britt said. He encouraged drivers during the morning commute to seek alternate routes. Police began to re-open the road shortly before 11:30 a.m.
“We’ve got multiple officers who were involved in this that and are pretty shaken up right now,” Britt said.
“This is an individual who did fire at our officers when they tried to help him.”
The five officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave, police spokesman Tracy Carter said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
