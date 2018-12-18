Bell official indicted in Puerto Rico. Feds say he was involved in a scheme

A Bell vice president is accused of being involved in a scheme to inflate the price of four helicopters by thousands of dollars in a sale to the Puerto Rican government.

Javier “Jay” Ortiz Torres, vice president/managing director of Bell’s Latin America Commercial Business, was added to a previous indictment against Ernesto S. Digregorio Godoy, president/owner of Ecolift Corporation in Puerto Rico.

The two men are accused of devising a scheme to defraud the Puerto Rican government, according to the Dec. 10 federal indictment filed in Puerto Rico. The allegations against Torres include a conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors found evidence of the scheme in emails in which the two men “conspired to inflate the acquisition price of the helicopters to be purchased by the Government of Puerto Rico,” the indictment says. The events spelled out in the indictment occurred between Feb. 13, 2013 and Sept. 17, 2014.

Bell, a Textron company, is based in Fort Worth. Lindsey Hughes, a Bell spokeswoman, declined to comment about the case.

“As a matter of Textron policy, we cannot comment on matters in the court,” Hughes said.

On May 22, 2013, Godoy emailed an official with a financial institution a price quote of $31,969,708 for four Bell helicopters, according to court documents.





On July 30, 2013, Godoy signed an agreement with Bell for Ecolift Corp. to buy four Bell helicopters for $21.6 million.

On Aug. 16, 2013, Godoy signed an agreement with the Puerto Rican government for the sale of four helicopters, including police equipment and aviation accessories, for an inflated price of $32,210,748. The sale included three Bell model 429 helicopters and one model 407.

Also, when the helicopters were delivered in December 2014, Godoy replaced a 2014 model 429 helicopter with a 2013 model, which was a “fraudulent profit” of $183,330 to Godoy, the indictment says. The indictment also accuses Godoy of committing wire fraud, aircraft part fraud, smuggling and making a false statement.