Ex-Brewer High student sentenced to 12 years for cutting throat of classmate at school

A former Brewer High School student was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in prison for cutting the throat of a classmate in May 2017.

Taj Love, 19, of Fort Worth, had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon a few weeks ago, and State District Judge Ruben Gonzalez sentenced Love on Monday after reviewing a pre-sentencing report.

Love had no prior criminal history and he was eligible for parole.

“Students and parents should not have to worry about violent attacks like this at school,” prosecutor Tim Rodgers said in a news release. “The victim in this case and his family will have to deal with a lifetime of physical and emotional trauma because of the defendant’s actions. It was important that this defendant be sent to prison for this attack.”

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On May 2, 2017, Maverick Forbes approached Love in the school and asked him whether rumors were true that Love had stolen a personal item from a friend.

Love pulled out a pocket knife and cut Forbes in the neck as they argued, police said.

Love was arrested at the school and the injured student was taken to a local hospital.

The school was placed on lockdown and students remained in their classrooms as police investigated the attack.